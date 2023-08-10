President Joe Biden commemorates the first anniversary of a bipartisan law that’s the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades with a visit to a VA hospital in Salt Lake City. He’s joined by Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox. (Aug. 10)
Saying ‘this is personal,’ Biden marks first anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
