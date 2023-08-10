Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
CPI report

President Joe Biden commemorates the first anniversary of a bipartisan law that’s the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades with a visit to a VA hospital in Salt Lake City. He’s joined by Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox. (Aug. 10)

Video

Saying ‘this is personal,’ Biden marks first anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

President Joe Biden commemorates the first anniversary of a bipartisan law that’s the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades with a visit to a VA hospital in Salt Lake City. He’s joined by Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox. (Aug. 10)
 
Share