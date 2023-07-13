The Secret Service says no fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect. (July 13)
GOP questions White House cocaine investigation
