After years of sailboats being hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake amid fears they might not return, sailors are back this summer. That’s thanks to an abnormally wet winter that has raised the lake 6 feet from last November’s historic low. (July 7) (AP video: Brady McCombs and Rick Bowmer)
Sailing returns to Utah’s Great Salt Lake
