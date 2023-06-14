A fishing boat carrying migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank on Wednesday off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. (June 14) (AP Video/Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Derek Gatopoulos)
Scores of migrants have died off the coast of Greece
