A jury found a Wisconsin woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend and scattered parts at various locations. The 25-year-old told investigators she had “a thing” for Jeffrey Dahmer, who dismembered his victims. (July 28)
Jury: Woman who dismembered man wasn’t mentally ill
