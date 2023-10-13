Sharon Stone has discovered a love for painting and is showing 19 of her latest works at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut. The actor says she’s turned to painting with acrylics on large canvases as a new way of expressing herself. (OCTOBER 13)
Sharon Stone shows her artwork
Sharon Stone has discovered a love for painting and is showing 19 of her latest works at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut. The actor says she’s turned to painting with acrylics on large canvases as a new way of expressing herself. (OCTOBER 13)