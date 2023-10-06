Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct. 6th: Rescuers search for dam burst survivors in Himalayan north; 258 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya; Greta Thunberg and other activists call for action to mitigate climate change; Imprisoned Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize.
AP Top Stories October 6 A
