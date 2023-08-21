A progressive from outside Guatemala’s power structure was resoundingly elected the country’s next president in a reprimand to the governing elite over widespread allegations of corruption. (Aug. 21)(AP video/Santiago Billy and Fernanda Pesce
Progressive outsider wins presidency in Guatemala
