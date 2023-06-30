Here’s the latest for Sunday, June 25th: Pride Parades take place in major cities across the country, 3 killed in early morning shooting at Kansas City; Greece’s New Conservative party wins election in landslide; Voters in Guatemala take to the polls to vote on a myriad of posts
AP Top Stories June 25 P
Here’s the latest for Sunday, June 25th: Pride Parades take place in major cities across the country, 3 killed in early morning shooting at Kansas City; Greece’s New Conservative party wins election in landslide; Voters in Guatemala take to the polls to vote on a myriad of posts