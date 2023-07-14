Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office raided the country’s electoral authority headquarters on Thursday. It happened hours after it certified June 25 election results. The raid appeared connected to prosecutors’ attempt to keep progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo from competing in a runoff election on Aug. 20.
Chaos follows Guatemala election
