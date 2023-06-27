Guatemalans have sent two presidential candidates from opposite sides of the political spectrum to a runoff, giving hope to many disenchanted voters that change may be possible. Both former first lady Sandra Torres of the conservative UNE party and Bernardo Arévalo of the leftist Seed Movement scored far below the 50% threshold needed to win the first round. (June 27)(AP Video: Fernanda Pesce)
Guatemalans react to unexpected election results
