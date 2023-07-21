Agents and police in Guatemala have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the progressive party’s formation. (July 21) (AP video: Santiago Billy)
Chaos continues in Guatemala elections
