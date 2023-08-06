Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Up next: the U.S. Championships in San Jose. (Aug. 6) (AP Video: Erin Hooley)
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles makes a comeback
