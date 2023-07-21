Protesters took to the streets of Haiti’s capital on Thursday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and to call for a further lowering of fuel prices. Demonstrators burned tires and threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas. (July 21) (AP video: Pierre Luxama)
Tear gas as protest turns violent in Haiti capital
