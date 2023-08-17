Haiti’s most powerful gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, best known as “Barbecue,” warned that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses. (Aug. 17) (AP video/Mickenson Duverge)
Haiti gang leader warns foreign armed forces
Haiti’s most powerful gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, best known as “Barbecue,” warned that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses. (Aug. 17) (AP video/Mickenson Duverge)