Latest on Maui wildfires
USWNT coach exit
AP-NORC Poll: Trump indictments
Little League World Series
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button

Haiti’s most powerful gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, best known as “Barbecue,” warned that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses. (Aug. 17) (AP video/Mickenson Duverge)

Video

Haiti gang leader warns foreign armed forces

Haiti’s most powerful gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, best known as “Barbecue,” warned that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses. (Aug. 17) (AP video/Mickenson Duverge)
 
Share