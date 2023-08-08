Several thousand people, many with their faces covered to conceal their identities, marched through Haiti’s capital on Monday demanding protection from violent gangs who are pillaging neighborhoods in the capital Port-au-Prince and beyond. (Aug. 8) (AP video/Mickelson Duverge)
Police disperse protest in Haiti
