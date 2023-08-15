Here’s the latest for Tuesday, August 15th: President and first lady to visit Hawaii soon; Hawaii National Guard activates hundreds of members; Ex-FBI official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge; Homeowners reported water tank issues before Pennsylvania blast.
AP Top Stories August 15 P
Here’s the latest for Tuesday, August 15th: President and first lady to visit Hawaii soon; Hawaii National Guard activates hundreds of members; Ex-FBI official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge; Homeowners reported water tank issues before Pennsylvania blast.