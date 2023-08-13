Latest on Maui fires
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Saturday the death toll from devastating wildfires on the island of Maui had risen to 89, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in the past century. Green told a news conference the figure would rise further as the emergency response operation continues.

Maui fire death toll rises, making it the deadliest US wildfire for over a century

