Here is a look at the top stories for August 14th: Hawaii’s governor warns of more wildfire deaths; Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to state charges in police brutality case; Pilot and crew member recovering after air show crash; Russia launches more attacks against Odesa.
AP Top Stories August 14 P
Here is a look at the top stories for August 14th: Hawaii’s governor warns of more wildfire deaths; Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to state charges in police brutality case; Pilot and crew member recovering after air show crash; Russia launches more attacks against Odesa.