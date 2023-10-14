Israel-Hamas war
Maui County officials released two hours of audio of 911 calls to The Associated Press that were recorded as frantic residents tried to escape the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. The inferno in Lahaina killed at least 98 people. (13 Oct.)
911 calls capture growing desperation as residents flee Lahaina wildfire

