President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes. (Aug. 10)
Hawaii will get ‘everything it needs,’ Biden vows, as Maui battles deadly wildfires
