At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
Dozens reported dead in Hawaii wildfires
