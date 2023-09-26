The first of thousands of residents who lost their homes in the wildfire that destroyed the Hawaii town of Lahaina returned to their devastated properties Monday, with some stopping for a moment of reflection and others searching for mementos among the ruins. (Sept. 26) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Some Hawaii residents return home after fire
