Authorities in Hawaii on Tuesday pleaded with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples, saying the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the rubble. (Aug 22) (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP Production by Ao Gao)
Officials urge missing people families’ DNA
