Justine Bateman, Patton Oswalt, and other writers, directors and actors joined IATSE and other Teamsters on Saturday at The Union Solidarity Coalition’s Solidarity Night in Downtown Los Angeles. Members of the coalition were raising money to cover the cost of healthcare for crew members during the joint strike. (July 18)
Justine Bateman, Patton Oswalt and others attend The Union Solidarity fundraiser
