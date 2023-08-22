Authorities evacuated 700 people from homes and a campsite on the Tuscan island of Elba after a fire broke out late Monday; In Rome, tourists and residents struggling with the heatwave flocked to the city’s ancient fountains to cool off. (Aug. 22)
Wildfire evacuation and heat wave alert in Italy
