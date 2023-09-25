Miami Dolphins
Government shutdown
Yom Kippur
College football
Russia-Ukraine war

Rio de Janeiro’s beaches were packed on Sunday as Brazilians sweltered in a rare early spring heatwave. Spring only officially started on Saturday, but it has already hit abnormally high temperatures for the season. (Sept. 25) (AP video/Mario Lobao, Tatiana Pollastri)
Video

Brazilians swelter in rare early spring heatwave

Rio de Janeiro’s beaches were packed on Sunday as Brazilians sweltered in a rare early spring heatwave. Spring only officially started on Saturday, but it has already hit abnormally high temperatures for the season. (Sept. 25) (AP video/Mario Lobao, Tatiana Pollastri)
 
Share