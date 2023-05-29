A convicted murderer who escaped last week from a northwest Ohio prison with another inmate by hiding in a trash container was found dead Sunday after his body was spotted floating in the Ohio River, police in Kentucky said. (May 29)
Police: Fugitive’s body found in Ohio River
