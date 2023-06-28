In his new limited-series, ‘Hijack,’ Idris Elba stars as a passenger on a plane that is hijacked. He plays a corporate negotiator who tries to reason with the hijackers. Archie Panjabi also stars. The series is now streaming on Apple TV+. (June 28)
Idris Elba outsmarts hijackers in new series
