The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. (Sept. 8) (AP video by Ty O’Neil and Eugene Garcia)
U.S. Postal Service unveils Piñata forever stamps
The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. (Sept. 8) (AP video by Ty O’Neil and Eugene Garcia)