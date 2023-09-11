A new battle over abortion in the U.S. is threatening the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, PEPFAR, which provides HIV/AIDS medications to millions around the world including at an orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya. (Sept.11) (AP video: Josphat Kasire & Dan Huff)
Global HIV program targeted in U.S. abortion battle
