Three of Princess Diana’s gowns are going under the hammer in an upcoming auction celebrating world-famous cultural figures and icons of the big screen. The “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty” sale, which runs from Sept. 6 until Sept. 8, also includes memorabilia once owned by Hollywood royalty, iconic costumes from classic films and props from some of sci-fi and fantasy’s biggest hits. (Aug. 30)
Hollywood auction highlights Princess Diana evening gowns
