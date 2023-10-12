An Oklahoma man freed after being wrongly imprisoned for murder says there are more cases like his. Ricky Dority used pandemic relief money to hire a private investigator, who worked to free him. (Oct.12) (AP Video: Sean Murphy)
An Oklahoma man used pandemic relief funds to have his name cleared of murder
