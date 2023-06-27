Honduras has started an El Salvador-style mass sweep of prisons and arrested a suspect in a pool-hall shooting last week that killed 11 people. Police suggested the pool-hall killings may be related to last week’s gang-related massacre of 46 female inmates at a women’s prison. The Honduran government has vowed to crack down on gang violence. (June 27) (AP video: Claudio Escalón)
Honduras authorities crackdown on gang violence
