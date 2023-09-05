Hong Kong’s top court ruled on Tuesday that the government should provide a framework for recognizing same-sex partnerships in a landmark decision for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. (Sept. 5) (AP video: Annie Cheung & Alice Fung)
Same-sex unions must be recognized by government, Hong Kong top court orders
