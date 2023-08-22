GOP debate
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
Children are rescued from cable car
Russia-Ukraine war

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will start releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday — a controversial step that the government says is essential for the decades of work needed to clean up the facility that had reactor meltdowns 12 years ago. (Aug. 22)

Video

Treated radioactive water set to be released from Fukushima

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will start releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday — a controversial step that the government says is essential for the decades of work needed to clean up the facility that had reactor meltdowns 12 years ago. (Aug. 22)
 
Share