A program that provides meals to seniors in New Hampshire is also helping them combat the biggest risk to their long-term health – loneliness. The Dine Out Program helps seniors to socialize in restaurants. (Sept 1) (AP Video by Rodrique Ngowi)
Seniors gather at restaurants for meals in a program designed to feed social lives, end loneliness
A program that provides meals to seniors in New Hampshire is also helping them combat the biggest risk to their long-term health – loneliness. The Dine Out Program helps seniors to socialize in restaurants. (Sept 1) (AP Video by Rodrique Ngowi)