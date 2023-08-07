President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title. Both Biden and Baker want to return to the White House next year after winning again. (Aug. 7)
Biden hails champs Astros and manager Baker
