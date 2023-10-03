Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in a Delaware court to three federal firearms charges filed after a plea deal imploded over the summer. Biden’s Tuesday plea puts his case on track toward a possible trial as the 2024 election looms. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges
