President Joe Biden made an unannounced trip to FEMA headquarters Thursday to thank workers for their response to Hurricane Idalia and a number of other recent disasters. He also called on Congress to pass additional funding for the agency. (Aug. 31)
Biden visits FEMA headquarters to thank workers for their disaster response
