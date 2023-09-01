Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia’s path of destruction on Thursday picked through piles of rubble where homes once stood, threw tarps over ripped-apart roofs and gingerly navigated streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees and dangerous electric wires. (Aug 31) (AP video by Laura Bargfeld, Daniel Kozin/AP Production by Ao Gao)
Residents from Florida beaches hope to rebuild
