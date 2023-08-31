Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. (Aug 30) (AP video by Laura Bargfield)
Florida resident escapes Idalia flood waters
