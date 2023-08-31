Trump’s New York lawsuit
Hurricane Idalia latest
Mitch McConnell
Rare blue supermoon
Nebraska women’s volleyball

Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. (Aug 30) (AP video by Laura Bargfield)

Video

Florida resident escapes Idalia flood waters

Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. (Aug 30) (AP video by Laura Bargfield)
 
Share