AccuWeather says Hurricane Lee was forecast to weaken into a tropical storm by Sunday and likely make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, while wind and rain could affect parts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. (Sept. 13)
New Hampshire coast prepares for Hurricane Lee
