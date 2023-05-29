In the months after Hurricane Ian made landfall, residents in Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, and Sanibel, Florida have struggled to navigate insurance claims, building permits, and government aid as they rebuild their lives. (May 29) (AP Video: Laura Bargfeld)
Hurricane Ian recovery continues in Florida
In the months after Hurricane Ian made landfall, residents in Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, and Sanibel, Florida have struggled to navigate insurance claims, building permits, and government aid as they rebuild their lives. (May 29) (AP Video: Laura Bargfeld)