Here’s the latest for Tuesday, October 10th: Biden says Americans among hostages taken in Israel; Damage to gas pipeline, telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia; Hurricane Lidia takes aims for Mexico; 104-year-old woman dies a week after skydive.
AP Top Stories October 10 P
Here’s the latest for Tuesday, October 10th: Biden says Americans among hostages taken in Israel; Damage to gas pipeline, telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia; Hurricane Lidia takes aims for Mexico; 104-year-old woman dies a week after skydive.