An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 1,600 homeless, authorities said Wednesday. More than 60 cities have been battered by the storm since Monday night, and the governor of Rio Grande do Sul said that the death toll was the state’s highest due to a climate event. (Sep. 6)
Deadly flooding from cyclone washes away houses and swamps streets in southern Brazil
An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 1,600 homeless, authorities said Wednesday. More than 60 cities have been battered by the storm since Monday night, and the governor of Rio Grande do Sul said that the death toll was the state’s highest due to a climate event. (Sep. 6)