Here’s the latest for Tuesday August 29th: Major hurricane expected to hit Florida on Wednesday; Suspect arrested after shooting on University of North Carolina campus; Former Trump Chief of Staff testifies; US-South Korean military exercises.
AP Top Stories August 29 A
