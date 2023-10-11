Israel-Hamas war
Mary Lou Retton illness
Orioles get swept
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible

Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and then moved inland, still as a powerful hurricane.
Video

Category 4 Hurricane Lidia makes landfall with 140 mph winds near Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort

Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and then moved inland, still as a powerful hurricane.
 
Share