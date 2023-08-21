Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flooded roadways as the massive system marched northward Monday, prompting flood watches and warnings in more than a half dozen states. (August 21)
Hilary drenches Southern California, leaving behind muddy mess
