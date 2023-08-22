Emergency response workers used a bulldozer to rescue elderly residents stranded at an assisted living facility by Tropical Storm Hilary, which flooded streets in Southern California. (Aug 21) (AP Video by Eugene Garcia) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Bulldozer rescues elderly stranded by tropical storm
